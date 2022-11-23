An Indiana man said a 51-year-old Blairsville man broke into his home, stabbed him multiple times, attacked his girlfriend and threatened their 9-month-old son.
“He kicked the door open,” Ricky Wilcox, 38, said Tuesday evening. “He held us hostage. If we left, he was going to kill my baby.”
Surveillance video from Wilcox’s home shows the break-in as well as portions of the attack on Wilcox, his girlfriend and their son.
“I was in the house cleaning with the vacuum cleaner,” Wilcox told The Indiana Gazette. “I asked him, ‘What’s your problem?’”
Wilcox said his girlfriend also was attacked.
“He busted my old lady in the head,” he told the Gazette. “He threatened my kid.”
The incident lasted approximately 25 minutes.
“Every time I tried to get up he’d stab me,” Wilcox said. “On the ground, he’d kick me. He had steel-toed boots.”
At one point, Wilcox’s girlfriend and the boy fled the house and went to a neighbor where police were called.
“I busted an antique lamp in his face,” Wilcox said. “My girl friend escaped with the baby to a neighbor.”
He also told the Gazette, “My neighbor helped us. We’re grateful.”
Indiana Borough Police Department officers arrived while Wilcox still was being taken on by his assailant.
That alleged assailant, Billy J. Fridley, remains in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond, charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of possession of an instrument of crime after his arrest Nov. 16 for the incident along North Fourth and Oak streets in Indiana Borough.
He had a hearing scheduled Tuesday before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, but it was continued until Dec. 6 at 9:45 a.m.
Police Chief Justin Schawl said the two men knew each other and last week’s assault followed a past incident.
“He previously stole $20,” Wilcox said. “He left a phone in my basement.”
Wilcox also made clear his attacker was not an acquaintance to him, though he reportedly knew Wilcox’s father.
“He is a sick person,” Wilcox said. “He destroyed everything I own.”
Wilcox said there was blood all over the house, including his son’s clothes.
“Before that, he was scoping another house,” Wilcox said. “He hid in that tree,” pointing to a tree in the backyard as shown on his video.
Schawl’s release said IBPD criminal investigators charged Fridley with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possessing instruments of a crime.
Upon arrival, Schawl said, officers located the victim, the alleged perpetrator and witnesses.