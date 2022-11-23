Ricky Wilcox

Ricky Wilcox, of Indiana, gave his story of what happened last week, when a man broke into his home, stabbed him numerous times including his face and head, beat him and his girlfriend, and threatened their 9-month-old son.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

An Indiana man said a 51-year-old Blairsville man broke into his home, stabbed him multiple times, attacked his girlfriend and threatened their 9-month-old son.

“He kicked the door open,” Ricky Wilcox, 38, said Tuesday evening. “He held us hostage. If we left, he was going to kill my baby.”