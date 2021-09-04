Troopers across the region will be out in force this Labor Day weekend, said state police in Greensburg this week. It is a part of an ongoing effort to save lives and keep roads and highways safe, police said.
Police also said in anticipation of increased traffic on area roadways from Friday through Monday, the members of Troop A will be specifically be watching for distracted, aggressive and intoxicated motorists. Police said to enjoy the holiday weekend but remember to buckle up and drive safely.