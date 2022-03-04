The last of four co-defendants in a robbery and shooting along an Indiana street two years ago has pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony count of robbery where serious bodily injury was inflicted.
Mamadi Saccoh, 21, of Philadelphia, appeared Wednesday before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco, to admit his role in the Feb. 14, 2020, incident in two homes along Wayne Avenue.
Indiana Borough Police said three men were beaten with the handles of guns at 835 Wayne Ave., while another man suffered a gunshot from 2 to 4 feet away.
Bianco scheduled sentencing of Saccoh for April 22.
Saccoh could receive a term similar to that of co-defendants Nafis D. Harper, 25, of Bensalem, Bucks County, and Samuel Nyenow Wilson, 22, of Philadelphia, each of whom were sent to a state correctional institution for three to six years after pleading guilty to robbery charges.
The fourth defendant in that incident, Daron Reel Jr., 21, of Philadelphia, was identified by authorities as the shooter in that incident.
He was sentenced by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark to 57 months to 10 years in the State Correctional Institution at Smithfield, Huntingdon County.