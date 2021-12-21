A former Creekside volunteer firefighter has entered guilty pleas to three third-degree felony counts in a series of fires in northern Indiana County.
Before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco Monday, Nicholas Peter Leone, 21, admitted roles in two December 2018 fires in Washington Township as well as a January 2019 blaze in North Mahoning Township, all in northern Indiana County.
Bianco set sentencing for March 7, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Leone remains free until then on $50,000 unsecured bond.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said the county probation department would conduct a pre-sentencing investigation.
Leone’s plea came two weeks after a co-defendant, Dylan Charles Dalessio, 21, of Plumville, was sentenced to a series of concurrent sentences, totaling 2½ to 15 years in a state correctional institution, on guilty pleas in 10 felony cases, including charges of arson and witness intimidation, dating back several years.
County prosecutors said information Leone gave investigators was used in grounds in their case against Dalessio.