As part of the Knotweed Festival on Saturday, Aug. 13, Blairsville Borough Police Department and state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, will partner to help constituents with a free replacement of license plates that have become difficult to read.
“A registration plate is deemed illegible when one or more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity,” said Blairsville Police Chief Louis J. Sacco.