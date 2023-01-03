73979720
Darrin Klimek

LILLY — A Cambria County man was arrested and has been in prison through Christmas and New Year’s, after his 14-month-old child was determined to have overdosed on fentanyl while in his custody on the night of Dec. 14, state police at Troop A, Ebensburg, said Monday.

“The child was last reported to be recovering ... and responding well to treatment,” said Trooper Cliff Greenfield, spokesman for state police in Ebensburg and Indiana.

Tags