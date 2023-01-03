LILLY — A Cambria County man was arrested and has been in prison through Christmas and New Year’s, after his 14-month-old child was determined to have overdosed on fentanyl while in his custody on the night of Dec. 14, state police at Troop A, Ebensburg, said Monday.
“The child was last reported to be recovering ... and responding well to treatment,” said Trooper Cliff Greenfield, spokesman for state police in Ebensburg and Indiana.
He said Dillon Edward Zack, 28, was charged Dec. 21 with two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of endangering the welfare of children and one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
“An arrest warrant was issued and Zack was taken into custody without incident,” Greenfield said.
Zack was arraigned on Dec. 22 before Johnstown Magisterial District Judge Kevin J. Price and was remanded to the Cambria County Prison in lieu of $200,000 monetary bail, pending a preliminary hearing Wednesday at 1 p.m.
“On Dec. 15,” Greenfield said, “Troop A, Ebensburg, was notified that a 14-month-old boy was receiving treatment for a suspected drug overdose at UPMC Altoona. The child was initially reported to be unresponsive and a urine drug screen indicated the presence of opiates.”
He said confirmatory testing was ordered by Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, “the results of which revealed the presence of fentanyl, norfentanyl (fentanyl metabolite), amoxicillin, acetaminophen and naloxone.”
During the course of the investigation, Greenfield said, it was determined that on Dec. 14 at approximately 11 p.m., the child was in the care and custody of his father at their Cleveland Street apartment in Lilly.
“While at the apartment, Zack observed his child place a white-colored object into his mouth,” Greenfield said. “At some point thereafter, the child became unresponsive and Zack called 911 for assistance.”