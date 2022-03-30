Pennsylvania State Police are providing final figures on investigations by its Troop A, Indiana, barracks and the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement’s Punxsutawney District Office during their “IUPatty’s” details over this past weekend.
In all, according to figures compiled by the Indiana Area Collaborative Team, there were 72 arrests made by state police, including three for carrying false identification cards, nine for possession of drugs and paraphernalia, nine for driving under the influence of alcohol, 10 for DUI involving drugs and two for DUI involving both drugs and alcohol.
There also were 35 arrests for possession of alcohol by minors, three for public drunkenness and one arrest involving a warrant.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Troop A, Indiana, also conducted 336 traffic stops over the weekend, issued 155 traffic citations, issued 95 written warnings and investigated eight crashes. They also assisted five motorists for a total of 599 calls.
Meanwhile, agents from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement in Punxsutawney had matters to tackle Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
On Thursday, March 24, Punxsutawney officers conducted a minor patrol in the area of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and made four arrests for possession of alcohol by a minor.
On Friday, March 25, Punxsutawney officers conducted age compliance checks in the area of IUP, focusing on licensed establishments.
After three such checks were conducted, an IUP student was found lying out on the sidewalk along Philadelphia Street. Liquor Control officers arrested the student for public drunkenness, had the student treated at Indiana Regional Medical Center, and later transported to Indiana County Jail.
Afterward, officers went to a minor patrol and made five arrests, one for public drunkenness and four — including a juvenile — for possession of alcohol.
On Saturday, March 26, Punxsutawney officers were joined by Liquor Control officers from district offices in Pittsburgh and Altoona for a daylong minor patrol that turned up 29 arrests, with 26 for possession of alcohol and three for carrying false identification cards.
On behalf of the Indiana Area Collaborative Team, IUP’s Executive Director for Media Relations Michelle Fryling also reported on the period between 7 a.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.
While there was an increase of foot and vehicular traffic around and on campus, Fryling said there were very isolated reports of large gatherings from IUP housing, IUP Police, Indiana Borough Police, PSP or 9-1-1 (Indiana County Emergency Management Agency).
Fryling said there were no reports of increased demand of services or complaints of large gatherings related to IUP from Citizens’ Ambulance, Indiana Fire Association, Indiana Regional Medical Center or the White Township Board of Supervisors.
“If gatherings did occur, they dispersed quickly without arrests or enforcement officials,” Fryling said.
Indiana Borough Police Department had 15 calls for service including five IUP-related calls, with three charges filed, one for criminal activity, two for traffic violations.