On March 1, 2012, the body of Betsy Ball, 67, was found, six miles from her home in Vinton, Ohio.
The day before she had disappeared from her home in Vinton, 16 miles up Ohio Route 160 from Gallipolis, Ohio, one of the towns near the juncture of Ohio and Kanawha rivers along the Ohio-West Virginia border.
That’s 280 miles southwest of Indiana, Pa., and was one of the stops in the career of Michael Johnson, now managing editor of The Indiana Gazette.
Back in 2012, he was a regional editor for the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, and one of the reporters covering Ball’s murder and the search for her killer.
On Wednesday, Johnson will be one of those featured as the Investigation Discovery network offers “Field of Bad Dreams,” the 12th episode in the fifth season of ID’s “Murder in the Heartland” series. It airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time (midnight).
It details the murder as well as the search for a killer that was concluded within three weeks, as part of a series whose premise is that Middle American townspeople hold the clues to help solve the murders that have forever changed their lives and how they understand their home.
The network describes Ball’s death as grotesque, and that it shattered the quiet rural farm community of Vinton.
Johnson followed the case beyond a conviction later in the year, including a report in early 2015 on how the Ohio Supreme Court denied the appeal of Ball’s killer, who was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.