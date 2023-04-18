Video still

This still image taken from video shows Indiana Gazette Managing Editor Michael Johnson standing near the Ohio River in southern Ohio. Across the river is an M&G Polymers chemical plant in Apple Grove, W.Va.

 Courtesy Ample Entertainment

On March 1, 2012, the body of Betsy Ball, 67, was found, six miles from her home in Vinton, Ohio.

The day before she had disappeared from her home in Vinton, 16 miles up Ohio Route 160 from Gallipolis, Ohio, one of the towns near the juncture of Ohio and Kanawha rivers along the Ohio-West Virginia border.