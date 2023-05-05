BLAIRSVILLE — A woman from Long Island, N.Y., faces felony counts of receiving stolen property and evading arrest, as well as a count of resisting arrest, after the car she was driving broke down Wednesday night on U.S. Route 22 near the state Route 217 ramp in Blairsville.
Justine Ida Lavair, 31, of Mastic Beach on Long Island, was placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing on May 16 before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
Blairsville Borough Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said his officers were dispatched around 10 p.m. and found the disabled 2008 Nissan Altima with New York plates — as well as information that it had been stolen out of Albany, N.Y.
Sacco said Lavair, who was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, was asked to exit it — and she proceeded to flee on foot, jumping the guardrail, heading toward West Ranson Avenue.
When Officer Andrew J. Ong apprehended her, Sacco said, she began to fight with the officer until his backup arrived.
Sacco said Lavair was identified after giving a false name.
