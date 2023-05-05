police car lights 1.jpg

BLAIRSVILLE — A woman from Long Island, N.Y., faces felony counts of receiving stolen property and evading arrest, as well as a count of resisting arrest, after the car she was driving broke down Wednesday night on U.S. Route 22 near the state Route 217 ramp in Blairsville.

Justine Ida Lavair, 31, of Mastic Beach on Long Island, was placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing on May 16 before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.