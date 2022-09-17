Thirteen defendants faced judges Friday in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas:
• Matthew W. Ickes, 42, of Derry Township, Westmoreland County, was sentenced to concurrent terms of 90 days to five years in Indiana County Jail and to pay costs and a fine by Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark for two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence.
• Cliff M. Murdock, 57, of Conemaugh Township, was committed by Clark to Indiana County Jail for 72 hours to six months for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence. He also was assessed a fine and costs.
• Anthony R. Brown, 43, of Indiana, who also is listed with an address in Nanty Glo, has been placed on concurrent terms of probation for totaling five years with the restrictive condition of serving 12 consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring by Clark, as well as being assessed costs and a fine, for a third-degree felony count from Montgomery Township and a misdemeanor count from Cherry Tree of driving under the influence.
• Jacob T. Lieb, 27, of Penn Run, has been placed on probation for five years with the restrictive condition of serving 12 consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring by Clark, as well as being assessed costs and a fine, for a first-degree misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and a summary count of driving with a license suspended for driving under the influence.
• Justine L. Stano, 51, of Conemaugh Township, has been placed on probation for one year with the restrictive condition of serving 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring by Clark, as well as assessed costs and a fine, for a misdemeanor count of possession from Saltsburg and concurrent counts of driving under the influence from Saltsburg and Young Township.
• Brandye L. Hull, 30, of Westover, Clearfield County, has been placed on probation for six months with the restrictive condition of serving 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring by Clark, as well as assessed costs and a fine, for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence in White Township.
• Christopher A. Zeisler, 42, of Indiana, has been placed on probation for six months with the restrictive condition of serving 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring by Clark, as well as assessed costs and a fine, for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence out of Rayne Township.
• Ricky A. Patterson, 38, of Green Township, has been placed on probation for six months with the restrictive condition of serving 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring by Clark, as well as assessed costs and a fine, for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence from a 2021 incident near Clymer.
• Krystaleena A. Laney, 20, of Black Lick, has been placed on probation for six months with the restrictive condition of serving 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring by Clark, as well as pay fines for two misdemeanor cases of driving under the influence.
• Brandon Reed, 39, of Indiana, has been placed on probation for two years and ordered to pay costs and a fine by Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco for a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault stemming from a June 28, 2021, Indiana case where he was charged with holding the knife to the neck of a woman.
• Andrew M. Bimbo, 33, of Pittsburgh, has been placed on probation for a year and ordered to pay costs and a fine by Bianco for a third-degree misdemeanor count of defiant trespass stemming from a 2019 case in Indiana.
• Kammi L. Ritchwood, 34, of White Township, was placed on probation for six months and ordered to pay costs and a fine by Bianco for a third-degree misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct stemming from an incident on Jan. 27 of this year in White Township.
• Larry L. Steinheiser, 63, of Butler, was placed on probation for six months and ordered to pay costs and a fine by Clark for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.