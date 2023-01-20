On the recommendation of the Indiana County Prison Board, the Indiana County Board of Commissioners has filled a key position at the Indiana County Jail.
Lesley Loveridge, former deputy warden of Facility Services at the jail, has been hired as the county’s new warden, following the retirement of Sam Buzzinotti in August 2022. Buzzinotti served as warden for the Indiana County Jail for 10 years.
Prison Board Chair and Commissioner Sherene Hess commended the prison board for an outstanding job in conducting a search for new warden that was transparent and fair, stating “I appreciate all of the board members’ unique skill sets and willingness to collaborate in such a way that produced the best outcome possible for this important function of public safety.”
In her new post, Loveridge will oversee all operations and activities of the jail, including staff recruitment and retention, policy and procedure enforcement, budget, planning, inmate custody and control, records management, and treatment programs.
Additionally, Loveridge will ensure departmental compliance with all applicable codes (state Title 37), laws, rules, regulations, standards, policies, and procedures and oversee any actions necessary to correct deviations or violations.
Loveridge begins her appointment on the heels of a successful inspection from the Commonwealth’s Department of Corrections Office of County Inspections and Services, preparation for which she played a significant role. Also crucial to preparations were Deputy Warden of Operations Lori Hamilton and Capt. Brett Millard, as well as, the sergeants, treatment staff, contracted employees and correctional staff.
The staff’s continual efforts to maintain an audit ready status are key to achieving full inspection compliance. Commissioner R. Michael Keith applauded the leadership at the jail, noting that “due to this achievement, the Indiana County Jail is exempt from the normal one-year inspection cycle, and will not be due for inspection until 2024.”
Loveridge has begun implementing her “100-day plan” with a commitment to building professionalism and skillfulness through a team based approach. It includes an emphasis on recruitment of qualified correctional officers; increasing effective inmate programming and education, with an emphasis on preparation for successful reentry after release from the jail; expanding staff training and development; and cost control.
Loveridge brings extensive expertise in mental health treatment to her new position, which, as Commissioner Robin A. Gorman noted, “will serve the county as it grapples with the growing incarcerated population of those with serious mental illness.”
The maximum inmate population is 256. The jail employs approximately 75 individuals and additionally has contracted individuals.