Lesley Loveridge

Lesley Loveridge

 Submitted

On the recommendation of the Indiana County Prison Board, the Indiana County Board of Commissioners has filled a key position at the Indiana County Jail.

Lesley Loveridge, former deputy warden of Facility Services at the jail, has been hired as the county’s new warden, following the retirement of Sam Buzzinotti in August 2022. Buzzinotti served as warden for the Indiana County Jail for 10 years.