LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a late Sunday night fire that destroyed a house along Moween Road in northern Westmoreland County.
The family living there wasn’t home when the fire broke out.
Multiple companies were called out to the Loyalhanna Township address from Indiana and Westmoreland counties, starting with Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department shortly before 10 p.m.
At 9:53 p.m., Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety dispatched Bell Township Volunteer Fire Department to assist Saltsburg.
“It was already through the roof before a neighbor saw it,” Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Company Assistant Chief David Bruzda said.
As a result, the house was deemed a total loss, though a garage separated from the rest of the house by a breezeway only incurred smoke and heat damage.
Bruzda said crews were on the scene until past midnight early Monday.
“Amazing team work by all departments on scene,” Bell Township VFD posted on Facebook. “Crews worked on scene for approximately four hours with multiple departments to extinguish the fire.”
Slickville, Iselin-West Lebanon and New Alexandria were among other companies dispatched to the scene, while Coal Run-McIntyre was sent at 10:05 p.m. by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to standby in Tunnelton.
“Great job to all the departments on scene for the amazing team work and hard work to help bring this fire under control quickly,” New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department posted around noon Monday.
It was the latest incident encountered by first responders amid a weekend of storm-related problems.
Bruzda said his company was called out around noon Monday for downed wires.