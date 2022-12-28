PITTSBURGH — Fourteen months after a lawsuit first was filed by a Blairsville couple against a Chinese toy manufacturer and WalMart Stores Inc., a federal judge is asking the couple to show cause as to why the toy manufacturer should not be dismissed as a defendant.

Judge Marilyn J. Horan of the United States District Court for Western Pennsylvania signed an order on Dec. 19 giving Robert Shaw III and his wife, Robyn Shaw, until Dec. 30 to file a status report that would “show cause” as to why Horan should not dismiss Magic Time International Ltd. of Hong Kong.

