PITTSBURGH — Fourteen months after a lawsuit first was filed by a Blairsville couple against a Chinese toy manufacturer and WalMart Stores Inc., a federal judge is asking the couple to show cause as to why the toy manufacturer should not be dismissed as a defendant.
Judge Marilyn J. Horan of the United States District Court for Western Pennsylvania signed an order on Dec. 19 giving Robert Shaw III and his wife, Robyn Shaw, until Dec. 30 to file a status report that would “show cause” as to why Horan should not dismiss Magic Time International Ltd. of Hong Kong.
Initially, in the fall of 2019, the Shaws filed on their own behalf as well as their being “parents and natural guardians” of two minor children against WalMart as well as Magic Time, producer of a toy called “Flying Fairy,” which was purchased at the Latrobe Walmart store.
On Dec. 21, the Shaws issued a new summons for Magic Time and WalMart.
According to the original lawsuit written by attorney Kila B. Baldwin, Robyn Shaw’s mother bought a “Flying Fairy” in the fall of 2019 — after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued recall notices and safety notifications for at least three toys with “substantial similarities in design” to the toy Shaw’s mother purchased.
Baldwin represents the Shaws along with attorneys Thomas R. Kline and Elia A. Robertson of the Philadelphia law firm of Kline & Specter P.C.
On Oct. 24, 2019, the suit said, Robyn Shaw followed the instructions and launched the toy three times, “upright, at arm’s length, and away from her face, turning the fairy’s head forward and pulling the launch cord in a smooth continuous motion per the toy’s instructions.”
The suit said Mrs. Shaw “did not aim the fairy at her eyes or face, any other individual, animal, and/or object.”
However, on the third try “in the same manner” as the first two, “instead of flying upward, the toy flew directly into Mrs. Shaw’s right eye.”
Saying she was in extreme pain and could not open her eye, Mrs. Shaw was taken by her mother to Indiana Regional Medical Center, where she was examined for “excessive tearing, an irregular pupil, an injected sclera, and a subconjunctival hemorrhage on the right side of the eye.”
Eventually, Mrs. Shaw was referred to a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center hospital for further treatment.
As the suit put it, “Dr. (Evan) Waxman diagnosed Mrs. Shaw with traumatic iritis and a traumatic corneal abrasion of the right eye and prescribed medication and an eye patch.”
Since then, the suit said, “Mrs. Shaw has continued to experience pain, headaches, floaters, a dilated pupil of the right eye, decreased visual acuity of the right eye, and a cataract of the right eye,” and “will continue to suffer severe and permanent injuries.”
Furthermore, the suit said, “in 1997, toy manufacturer Placo Products Company, in cooperation with the CPSC, issued a recall and safety notification for Star Wonders ‘flying dolls’ after receiving reports of serious eye injuries incurred during use, including, inter alia, corneal abrasions, torn retinas, and blindness.”
Also, the suit said, “toy manufacturer Hasbro Inc. in cooperation with the CPSC issued a recall and safety notification for Sky Dancer ‘flying dolls’ (which) operated identically to the subject toy.”
However, the suit alleged, WalMart and Magic Time failed to “warn of the dangers associated with it.”
Representing the defendants are attorneys Rebecca Sember Iszak and G. Richard Murphy of the Pittsburgh law firm of Thomas, Thomas & Hafer LLP and Christopher G. Mavros of the Philadelphia law firm of Zarwin Baum DeVito Kaplan Schaer & Toddy.
According to the Pennsylvania Record legal publication, WalMart’s attorneys replied on Jan. 20, 2022, that the retail chain was “without knowledge or information sufficient to form a belief as to the factual averments contained in (the plaintiff’s complaint)” and thus, denied them in their entirety. Furthermore, the Record reported, WalMart’s attorneys provided a slew of affirmative defenses against the allegations.