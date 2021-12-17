Pursuant to the Pennsylvania Constitution, a re-establishment of magisterial districts is to occur every 10 years in the year following the federal census.
Each magisterial district within Indiana County has been analyzed and evaluated with respect to population, caseload and workload measures. As a result of this analysis, a proposal is planned to be submitted to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court recommending that all of the magisterial districts shall be re-established as they currently exist in Indiana County.
Of all of the sixth-class counties in Pennsylvania, Indiana County’s Magisterial District Judges have the fourth highest caseload average.
More information regarding the plan may be found in the Indiana County Court Administrator’s Office or at www.indianacountypa.gov/departments/court-of-common-pleas.
Public comment on the proposed re-establishment will be received by the Court Administrator’s Office. Comments should be received by Jan. 21. Comments may be mailed to the Indiana County Court Administrator’s Office at 825 Philadelphia St., 2nd Floor, Indiana, PA 15701 or emailed to cdonofrio@ indianacountypa.gov.