BLAIRSVILLE — A malfunctioning furnace brought out firefighters from five departments to the Blue Diamond Inn Monday night.
According to Black Lick Volunteer Fire Co., Black Lick, Blairsville, Coral, Homer City and Indiana volunteers were dispatched at 9:14 p.m. to the establishment at 109 E. Market St.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency also dispatched the county’s Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance.
There, according to Black Lick’s Facebook post, the building was found to have been evacuated and a light haze was found inside.
Firefighters responding to the Blue Diamond found the malfunctioning furnace, after which all units were returned to their bases.
It was the second call of the night for Black Lick and Blairsville, whose volunteers also were called out by ICEMA at 8:02 p.m. for an automatic fire alarm at Aim First Firearms along Old William Penn Highway in Burrell Township.
At the request of the business owner, all units were sent back from that scene.