BLAIRSVILLE — A malfunctioning furnace brought out firefighters from five departments to the Blue Diamond Inn Monday night.

According to Black Lick Volunteer Fire Co., Black Lick, Blairsville, Coral, Homer City and Indiana volunteers were dispatched at 9:14 p.m. to the establishment at 109 E. Market St.

