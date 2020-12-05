A 36-year-old Punxsutawney man was arrested on Friday after he refused to put on a mask or leave the Walmart in Young Township, Jefferson County, state police reported.
State police responded to the Walmart at 7:13 p.m. after they were called to handle the situation. Walmart associates had asked the man to either put on a mask or leave the store, but he refused to do both.
When state police arrived and asked him to leave the store, the man continued to refuse and was arrested for defiant trespass, according to police.
The suspect was not identified, and no court information has been filed at this time.