An Indiana man is in Indiana County Jail in lieu of 10 percent of $5,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing next month on multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance and other misdemeanors after his arrest early Friday along Water Street in Indiana.
Indiana Borough Police Department identified the man as Douglas Hutchison after his arrest at 1:25 a.m. in a private yard along the 300 block of Water Street. However, the court docket issued after his arraignment before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee identified him as Douglas Walter Hutchins.
Police said the suspect, 41, was found in possession of a prohibited offensive weapon, seven bags of suspected heroin, a small amount of crack cocaine, a small amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine and a crack pipe.
The Indiana officers also said he initially resisted the arrest.
He also was charged with loitering and prowling at night.
Steffee initially scheduled a preliminary hearing for the man identified as Hutchins in court documents for Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., then continued it until Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.