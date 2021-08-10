SHELOCTA — A verbal argument among family members allegedly led to a Monday morning fire that destroyed a house overlooking the Shelocta business district, as well as an arrest.
State police said Kevin P. Olechovski, 37, was arrested without incident outside his home at 240 Vista Lane in Shelocta, after a fire was intentionally set to that house.
Firefighters from all over Indiana and Armstrong counties converged on that structure, which overlooks the juncture of Routes 156 and 422.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said there were no injuries reported and the home is believed to be a total loss.
Olechovski was arraigned Monday afternoon before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee and remanded to the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail, pending a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Aug. 24.
The fire first was reported to the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Several hours later, the smoke from that blaze still could be seen more than a mile away on Route 156, up the hill from the Route 422 juncture.
Greenfield said members of the state police Troop A, Indiana, Patrol and Criminal Investigation Units and the Greensburg-based Troop A Fire Marshal Unit were involved in the investigation.
Indiana Fire Association Company 1 and Elderton Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched by ICEMA at 10:24 a.m., along with county Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance.
At 10:36 a.m., Creekside Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched, along with a rehab unit from Citizens’ Ambulance.
At 10:46 a.m. calls crossed the Armstrong County line, with Kiski Township and Burrell Township volunteer firefighters dispatched along with Iselin-West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company.
Parks Township Volunteer Fire Department from outside Vandergrift was put on standby in Iselin at 10:49 a.m.
At 12:07 p.m. Parks Township and Kittanning Township firefighters were dispatched to the Vista Lane fire scene, with Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department put on standby in Iselin.
A few minutes before, Kittanning Township manpower was called out to Vista Lane.
At 11:08 a.m., Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department was put on standby in Creekside.
The Salvation Army was called in to provide disaster emergency relief services at 11:38 a.m. It was stationed in the parking lot of Crouse’s Restaurant at the corner of Route 422 and Vista Lane.
Firefighters had to deal with the day’s heat. Temperatures rose from the low 80s to low 90s according to National Weather Service observations at the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport 10 air miles away.