police car lights 3.jpg

Kiskiminetas Township Police Department Chief Lee Bartolicius said via press release that an Apollo-area man received multiple injuries in an assault Friday.

In the press release, Bartolicius wrote that at approximately 3:10 p.m. Friday, the Armstrong County 911 Center received a call from a male stating that he was assaulted in the area of Sugar Hollow Road and North Second Street.

