Kiskiminetas Township Police Department Chief Lee Bartolicius said via press release that an Apollo-area man received multiple injuries in an assault Friday.
In the press release, Bartolicius wrote that at approximately 3:10 p.m. Friday, the Armstrong County 911 Center received a call from a male stating that he was assaulted in the area of Sugar Hollow Road and North Second Street.
Kiskiminetas Township Police Department and additional agencies responded and found the man in a creek bed along Sugar Hollow Road suffering from multiple injuries, the chief wrote.
The man was transported to an area hospital, where he remained in critical condition.
Bartolicius wrote in the release that a suspect in the matter was identified and arrested for probation violations.
He wrote that the investigation into the assault is an active, ongoing investigation, and that additional details will be forthcoming.
Bartolicius also wrote that additional charges stemming from the incident will be pending the outcome of the investigation.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Kiskiminetas Township Police Department at (724) 478-3357.
Anne Cloonan is a staff reporter for the Kittanning Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette.