State police have arrested a Latrobe area man wanted in a hit-run incident a week ago along the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue in Derry Township.
Bobby Paul Bryer, 30, was arraigned on multiple charges Friday before Derry Township Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers, who placed him in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing on Feb. 9 at noon.
As reported by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, at 5:50 p.m. on Jan. 22 an eastbound red pickup truck struck a woman who was standing outside Union Mission along the berm of Harrison Avenue, about a block off of Route 982 near Latrobe.
State police said the female was thrown through a wooden fence and suffered serious injuries, but the operator of the vehicle drove away, after briefly asking a witness if the pedestrian was OK.
The pedestrian was later identified as Mary Bathurst, of Latrobe, who worked at Union Mission.
Bryer was accompanied to his arraignment by Greensburg attorney Richard H. Galloway. He is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle and accidents involving death or personal injury. He also is charged with a misdemeanor count of accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle or property and with summary counts of careless driving, failure to stop and give information or render aid, failure to notify the police of an accident, driving at an unsafe speed and reckless driving.