NEW KENSINGTON — A Saltsburg-area man is being held without bail in the Allegheny County Jail, awaiting court actions on matters in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties including the alleged sexual assault last month of a 9-year-old girl and abduction of that girl and her 6-year-old sister.
Eddie Leroy Lambert Jr., 58, of Loyalhanna Township, was arraigned Tuesday before New Kensington Magisterial District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr., who scheduled a preliminary hearing on multiple felony counts for Nov. 4 at 11:30 a.m.
He also has waived multiple weapons and traffic charges filed by Springdale Police in Allegheny County to trial and is awaiting a formal arraignment on Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. at the county courthouse in Pittsburgh. A New Kensington police affidavit said Lambert screamed at police to shoot him at the end of a police chase that followed his release of those two children.
The Allegheny County court docket lists Lambert as a resident of New Kensington, but police there said his alleged activities on Sept. 6 included some at his home along Route 286 in Loyalhanna Township.
It began with Lambert reportedly asking a friend, the mother of the children, if he could take them out for ice cream.
“The mother of the two children called police ... to report that her nine-year-old daughter had told her that Eddie Lambert had sexually assaulted her at his house ... but did not assault her six-year-old daughter,” New Kensington Detective Sgt. Dino A. DiGiacobbe wrote in the affidavit filed with Pallone.
The older child later was interviewed by A Child’s Place victim advocacy center. As summed up by DiGiacobbe in his affidavit, the child told A Child’s Place that Lambert had picked her and her younger sister up to get ice cream at a Dairy Queen in New Kensington.
After that, DiGiacobbe’s summary went on, Lambert drove them to Golden Dawn Market in New Kensington and to his home 19 miles away in Loyalhanna Township, where she was assaulted in both places, as well as on the way back, police said.
DiGiacobbe wrote that when Lambert drove the two youngsters back to New Kensington and the Sheetz along Freeport Street, the behavior continued.
At 3:29 p.m., DiGiacobbe wrote, “New Kensington Police were dispatched to Sheetz ... pertaining to a crying/sobbing adult male, identified as Eddie Leroy Lambert Jr., (who was) stating he has a gun in his vehicle and he has two kids with him.”
The New Kensington detective went on to write that Lambert told city dispatchers “that he had been drinking and states, ‘I don’t want to do this,’” and “he ‘wants out of the situation’ and states that he wants the kids to be OK.”
He also was heard telling the younger child, who was crying, “that it’s OK and that it’s alright.”
The New Kensington police affidavit said Lambert eventually released the children to a New Kensington police officer, who later released them their mother.
“Lambert then informs (New Kensington) Dispatch that he is so sick of his (expletive) life and that he doesn’t want to live like this,” DiGiacobbe then writes. “Lambert then flees the scene in his vehicle.”
A police attempt to pull Lambert over was unsuccessful, after which Lambert went into Allegheny County and was pursued by state police along with other local departments including that in Springdale Borough.
“During the pursuit, Lambert is crying, telling the dispatcher that he wants the cops to shoot him and that he wants to die and he didn’t do anything right (that day),” the New Kensington detective wrote in his affidavit.
The pursuit ended after Lambert crashed his vehicle into a tractor-trailer.
“Lambert screamed at police prior to his arrest that he wanted the police to shoot him,” DiGiacobbe wrote. “Lambert was charged by Springdale Police with multiple criminal and traffic violations (including driving under the influence).”
No firearm was found after Lambert was apprehended, the New Kensington affidavit stated.
In Westmoreland County, Lambert was charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful restraint of a minor, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, and two counts each of endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors, all felonies.
In Allegheny County, there were 19 charges filed against him, 16 of which were waived to trial and the other counts withdrawn by a prosecutor.
Waived to court were felony aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, as well as misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest, and multiple drinking and driving summary offenses.