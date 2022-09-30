A Coral man employed in the auto detailing division at Tri-Star Motors in Burrell Township is charged with removing 570 front vanity license plates from Tri-Star vehicles and selling them as scrap metal to a White Township dealer.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, described the dealer, Integral Scrap & Recycling Inc. along Airport Road, as a victim along with Tri-Star Motors, where Cory Donovan Koren, 30, was employed.
Troopers said the thefts occurred between April 30 and Aug. 10 of this year and the value of the plates was reported to be $934.80.
First-degree misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking-movable property and receiving stolen property were filed against Koren on Tuesday by state Trooper Daniel L. Bradley with Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
Bell in turn scheduled a preliminary hearing in the matter for Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.