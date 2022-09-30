State Police_0618.jpg

A Coral man employed in the auto detailing division at Tri-Star Motors in Burrell Township is charged with removing 570 front vanity license plates from Tri-Star vehicles and selling them as scrap metal to a White Township dealer.

State police at Troop A, Indiana, described the dealer, Integral Scrap & Recycling Inc. along Airport Road, as a victim along with Tri-Star Motors, where Cory Donovan Koren, 30, was employed.