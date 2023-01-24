state police logo.jpg
ALVERDA — An Indiana man is free on $10,000 unsecured bond after an early Sunday chase in two eastern Indiana County townships — in a vehicle later found to contain eight long rifles, three of which were loaded.

According to state police at Troop A, Indiana, Richard Bowman, 19, failed to yield to a traffic stop at 12:55 a.m. Sunday on state Route 403 North in Cherryhill Township.