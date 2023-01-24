ALVERDA — An Indiana man is free on $10,000 unsecured bond after an early Sunday chase in two eastern Indiana County townships — in a vehicle later found to contain eight long rifles, three of which were loaded.
According to state police at Troop A, Indiana, Richard Bowman, 19, failed to yield to a traffic stop at 12:55 a.m. Sunday on state Route 403 North in Cherryhill Township.
The chase eventually ended along School Road in Pine Township, troopers said, but not before Bowman’s vehicle left the southern side of the roadway, striking three fence posts before returning to the road.
State police said Bowman was driving at speeds exceeding 90 mph as he entered the village of Alverda, where he attempted to make a right turn onto Tipperary Road and instead slid off the roadway where he was apprehended.
Troopers said Bowman was found to have the eight long rifles in the back seat of his vehicle, a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 truck.
Bowman was arraigned Sunday morning before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., on a third-degree felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, four second-degree misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, two summary counts of carrying a loaded weapon, and nine summary traffic counts including hit-and-run driving and reckless driving.
Bowman is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Bell on Feb. 15 at 9:45 a.m.