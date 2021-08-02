BLAIRSVILLE — A Twin Rocks, Cambria County, man was fatally injured in a one-vehicle weekend crash on Route 22 at the Route 217 exit ramp in Blairsville.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said Jeffery M. Detore, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash reported at 6:26 a.m. Saturday to Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
According to a release from Overman, Detore was westbound on Route 22 when the Toyota Camry he was driving exited the roadway, struck the curb, a road sign and a guardrail, then became airborne into a nearby wooded area.
Overman said Detore was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle prior to it coming to rest, severely damaged, in a drainage ditch just east of Route 217.
The early morning incident brought out Blairsville Borough Police as well as volunteer firefighters from Blairsville and Black Lick and Citizens’ Ambulance.
No autopsy was performed, but Overman said there was toxicology testing, as it is believed Detore may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.
Overman said the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was determined to be accidental.
The victim’s body was released to Mason-Gelder Funeral Home in Jeannette.