One man is dead following an early morning shooting in a private parking lot in the 1300 block of Oakland Avenue in Indiana Borough.
Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl said officers from his department responded at 4:07 a.m. and found an unresponsive male in his early 20s lying alone with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
First responders from Citizens’ Ambulance Service provided life-saving measures and the victim was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Indiana Fire Association also was on hand and had prepared a landing zone along Oakland Avenue to fly the victim to a trauma unit, if needed.
Schawl said the investigation is active and ongoing, involving his department, with assistance from state police at the Troop A station in White Township, Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus police and the Indiana County coroner’s and district attorney’s offices.
The Indiana police chief said Indiana Borough Police Department has no knowledge of an increased community threat and will provide updates as additional information becomes available for release.