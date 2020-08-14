A Philadelphia man has been convicted by an Indiana County Common Pleas Court jury of charges stemming from a Jan. 20 police pursuit involving Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus officers.
On his Facebook page Thursday, Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi announced that Fodie Camara, 20, was found guilty of a felony count of fleeing and eluding police and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Manzi said Camara was found not guilty of other offenses stemming from the incident.
The district attorney said university police attempted to stop Camara’s car on the IUP campus for traveling without his lights on.
“Instead of stopping, Camara sped away, placing police and pedestrians at risk,” Manzi said. “Camara crashed his vehicle at 11th Street and Oakland Avenue and fled on foot.”
He was apprehended and arraigned the following morning before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl.
The case was heard before Indiana County President Judge William Martin, and county Public Defender Taylor Malcolm Johnson represented Camara.
“This case demonstrates the serious risk to law enforcement and our community, even on routine traffic stops,” Manzi said. “I am thankful for the work that the IUP Police and Indiana Borough Police put into this case. They run towards the danger to make sure our families are safe.”
The district attorney said Camara will be sentenced in October.