An Indiana County Common Pleas Court jury has found Charles Cook not guilty of criminal homicide and robbery in the 1991 slaying of the widow of an Indiana automobile dealer.
“Attorney General Josh Shapiro thanks the jury for their service,” a spokesman for the attorney general said late Wednesday afternoon, after a trial that was 29 years in the making but only needed three days to complete.
Cook, 67, was charged with shooting Myrtle McGill, 76, at her White Township home in December 1991, then stealing her car, which later was found in an illegal parking spot near the Pittsburgh Greyhound bus station.
The exact date of the murder could not be determined. She was not found until a welfare check was conducted.
Her body was found in the kitchen of her home on Dec. 13, 1991, four days after her car was recovered in Pittsburgh. An autopsy determined that she died of .22-caliber gunshot wounds.
In 2007, DNA technology not available to investigators in 1991 linked a cigarette butt found in the car to Cook, who remained at large for another nine years before being apprehended while in police custody in Jackson, Minn.
His arrest in October 2016 was the start of a four-year process of legal maneuvers, beginning with an extradition he fought that was completed early in 2017. After that, the maneuvers centered on attempts to discard his statements to investigators in Minnesota and to suppress the DNA evidence.
Cook was released from the State Correctional Institution at Dallas in eastern Pennsylvania on Dec. 3, 1991, 10 days before McGill’s body was found. A parole officer learned on Dec. 11 that Cook had decided to skip orders to report to a halfway house in Philadelphia.
Cook claimed after his arrest that he went straight from Philadelphia to Washington state, but authorities say he later was involved in several criminal activities across the West and Midwest, including rape charges in 1998 and 1999 that put his DNA into the national database.
Gregory Joseph Simatic of Shapiro’s Pittsburgh office led the prosecution, while court-appointed Indiana attorney Aaron Frederick Ludwig was Cook’s defense attorney.