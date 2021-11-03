An Indiana man has been sentenced to up to six months in Indiana County Jail in three cases before Indiana County Common Pleas Senior Judge William J. Martin.
Cameron S. Contrucci, 25, received the jail time for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence. Martin sentenced him to 48 hours to six months, effective Friday.
However, he also was before the judge on two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and was given concurrent sentences of three years’ probation, which would follow the jail time. Contrucci also was assessed court costs, fines and restitution for the three cases.