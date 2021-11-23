Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco has sentenced a Buffington Township man to nine months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, along with three years’ probation that will follow his being paroled, for a felony count of corruption of minors and five misdemeanor counts apiece of indecent assault and harassment.
Jeremy C. Johnson, 44, who has a Homer City mailing address, also was assessed fines and costs by Bianco during his sentencing Monday.
In June, an Indiana County Common Pleas Court jury found Johnson guilty in a series of incidents involving an underage girl who had been a baby- sitter for the man’s three children.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Johnson was found to have touched the girl, a family friend, without her consent on several occasions beginning in February 2016.
Manzi said the first incident occurred on a day when the victim’s family and that of the defendant had been mourning the loss of a family member.
Over the course of the next year, Johnson continued to touch the victim in unwanted fashions despite her attempts to stop him, Manzi said.
However, once Johnson moved out of state, the victim felt strong enough to come forward.
The district attorney said the victim “showed incredible strength to stand up to Johnson and confront him for his actions.”
At the time of the conviction, Manzi thanked state police at Troop A, Indiana, which “diligently investigated these allegations and helped close this case in a conviction.”