PUNXSUTAWNEY — State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said a man with addresses in Brookville and Punxsutawney, Jefferson County, and in Patton, Cambria County, faces multiple charges in recent incidents at an antique mall and during his being taken into custody.
Following an incident on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. at Yoder’s Antique Mall along state Route 36, Frank James Emmell, 64, was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following a disturbance allegedly affecting a 70-year-old man and 45-year-old woman from Rossiter and a 67-year-old woman from Cherry Tree, all Indiana County.