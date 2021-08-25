EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Seward- area man is in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond awaiting a prelim- inary hearing Sept. 8 on charges that he received a sawed-off shotgun stolen from Cambria County in December 2014.
Eric Vaughn Stiffler, 42, also is charged with adjusting an offensive weapon to make it shorter than the law allows, by 2 inches, and with possessing drug paraphernalia after state police at Troop A, Indiana, and Indiana County Probation went to his home along Third Avenue on Aug. 5.
He was arrested along with Heather Marie Stiffler, 37, of Johnstown.
Heather Stiffler was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Charges were filed with Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., who scheduled preliminary hearings on Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. for Heather Stiffler and 10:15 a.m. for Eric Stiffler.