A Johnstown man is in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond, awaiting a Jan. 12 hearing on charges that he assaulted a woman Monday at the Indiana County Court House.
Indiana Borough Police Department said county Sheriff Robert Fyock’s deputies had Anthony Thomas Hockensmith, 22, in custody after the incident around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
IBPD said officers learned through investigation Hockensmith had punched a woman in the back of the head inside the courthouse. There was no information in the IBPD release about what injuries she might have suffered.
Police said Hockensmith fought with sheriff’s deputies on scene, requiring substantial force to be overcome.
IBPD said Hockensmith was taken to Indiana County Jail where he was arraigned before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
Bell scheduled a preliminary hearing for Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. on misdemeanor counts of simple assault and resisting arrest and summary counts of harassment and disorderly conduct.