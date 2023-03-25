Ligonier Valley Police Department is urgently requesting the public’s help in trying to locate a missing man.
Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 2:45 am
Ligonier Valley Police Department is urgently requesting the public’s help in trying to locate a missing man.
Michael Smidlein, 41, of Ligonier Borough, left for work on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. and never returned home.
Smidlein drives a 2004 tan Dodge Dakota four-door pickup truck that is missing a rear bumper with a license plate of ZVS-9459.
He left his phone and wallet at home and has not had any contact with his family since he left for work on Wednesday.
Smidlein owns a painting company, Papa’s Painting Inc., and is known to frequently work in the Shadyside and Aspinwall areas of Allegheny County.
He has known acquaintances in the Greensburg and Derry area who he was in contact with prior to disappearing.
Police believe there are concerns for his health and due to unusual circumstances surrounding his disappearance, officers would like to make contact and locate him immediately.
Anyone with information should call Ligonier Valley Police at (724) 238-5105 or 911.
