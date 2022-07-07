A former Kiski Valley resident has pleaded guilty in United States District Court in Pittsburgh to a charge of bank robbery in an incident nearly a year ago in Armstrong County.
U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung said Bradley Mondi, 35, of the Vandergrift area, pleaded guilty to one count stemming from use of intimidation to rob tellers working on July 12, 2021, at the Apollo Trust Co. office in North Apollo.
Before U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher M. Cook and Heidi M. Grogan said Mondi took $6,666.
Stickman scheduled sentencing for Nov. 14 at 10:30 a.m. Chung’s office said the law provides for a total sentence of not more than 20 years in prison, and/or a fine of up to $250,000, based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Pending sentencing, the court ordered that Mondi remain detained.
Chung said the Federal Bureau of Investigation and local police departments in Apollo Borough and Kiskiminetas Township conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Mondi.