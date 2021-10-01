A Ligonier man has pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday to concurrent terms of six months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail on charges that he assaulted a woman earlier this year at her home along South Fifth Street in Indiana Borough.
Senior Indiana County Common Pleas Judge William J. Martin also ordered Dennis Shank, 42, to pay court-related costs.
Monica Velez told Indiana Borough police that on April 3, she and Shank argued over her plan to leave the residence to pick up her children while Shank demanded that she give him a ride to a friend’s residence in Butler.
According to the charges filed by Indiana Borough Police Department, Velez said Shank put her in a headlock and threw her to the ground outside the house, then he forced her into the house, blocked her way when she tried to leave, pulled her hair and choked her.
Furthermore, IBPD said, when Velez climbed in her car and tried to drive away, Shank stood in her path until she “lurched the car forward causing it to make contact with him,” at which time he tore a windshield wiper from the car and cracked the windshield and side mirror housing.
Shank was charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and terroristic threats. He had been in the county jail since his arrest on May 6 in lieu of $50,000 bond.
Shank was represented by John Robert Kalenish of the Indiana County Public Defender’s Office.