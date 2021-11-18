An Indiana man was sentenced Wednesday to six months to two years minus a day in Indiana County Jail for a felony count of possessing child pornography and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault on a person under 16 years of age.
Jonathan H. Cox, 38, faced Indiana County Senior Judge William J. Martin, and also was given a concurrent sentence of three to 12 months in the county jail, and was ordered to serve two years probation once released.
He also was assessed costs and fines for crimes dating to 2019 in Saltsburg.