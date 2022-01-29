A West Wheatfield Township man has been sentenced to a series of concurrent terms in state prison, covering 10 to 20 years, for the rape and sexual abuse of a pre-teen child nearly two decades ago.
Eric S. Schrack, 43, pleaded guilty on Oct. 8 to first-degree felony counts of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and aggravated indecent assault of a child, as well as a first-degree misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.
On Friday, Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Schrack to 10 to 20 years for each of the felony counts and nine months to five years for the misdemeanor count, to be served concurrently in a state correctional institution.
Bianco also assessed a fine and court costs from Schrack on the rape count and ordered Schrack to complete sex offender treatment and register with the state police under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Schrack’s victim told state police in February 2020 that she had been abused by Schrack in 2004.
Manzi said state Trooper Phil Dern conducted the investigation, which included a consensual phone call to Schrack, during which Schrack admitted to the abuse and apologized for his actions.
“I want to highlight the strength of the victim and the victim’s support system in this case,” the district attorney said. “The victim knew going into this case that it was going to be a tough road, especially since the crime occurred in 2004.”
Manzi said the victim demonstrated strength and persistence throughout the case. He hoped the sentence would help the healing process for the victim — and that Schrack not be released from state prison “until he serves every day of his sentence.”
Schrack had been represented by New Kensington attorney Jaclyn Mariah Shaw. According to court records, the crimes were committed in Brush Valley Township.
Schrack was arrested on Jan. 26, 2021, and was in Indiana County Jail for three weeks until he could post $100,000 bond. He was returned to the county jail after his sentencing.
Manzi capped a news release about the sentencing by inviting victims of abuse to “please know we are here to help you through it.” He said victims could contact the state police or a local law enforcement agency.
Also, the district attorney said, Indiana County’s Alice Paul House provides a great deal of victim’s services at no cost. It can be reached, day or night, at (724) 349-4444.