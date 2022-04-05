An Indiana man has been sentenced to 27 to 54 months in a state correctional institution for failure to register with Pennsylvania State Police after an incident of violence involving his 1-month-old son in September 2019.
Jerome Dawaen Robinson, 41, appeared Monday before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, who ordered the state prison sentence to run concurrently with terms for driving under the influence in incidents in 2020 and 2021.
Robinson was charged with failure to register Nov. 16, 2020.
According to the state’s Megan’s Law registry, he had been added to the list Sept. 26, 2019, four days after an incident at a residence in Indiana Borough.
An investigation conducted by Indiana Borough Police Department in collaboration with state police, county authorities and medical centers in Indiana and Allegheny counties led to Robinson’s arrest Jan. 27, 2020.
According to an IBPD affidavit, a couple babysitting the child said “the baby was happy and had no signs of abuse” during the period from midnight to 2 a.m. Sept. 22, 2019.
However, when the child was brought to IRMC at 4:16 p.m. Sept. 22, 2019, the affidavit said, he appeared “to have various bruises on his chest, back and legs,” as well as “small scratches on his inner thighs.”
Police Sgt. Zachary Stiffler quoted an emergency room physician as saying “the injuries were consistent with abuse,” and the child was “very tender in the abdominal area,” prompting fears the injuries were life-threatening.
“Both the mother and father adamantly denied any type of abuse,” the affidavit said.
However, it went on; the child was found also to have “a subdural hemorrhage to the frontal lobe” of his brain.
The criminal complaint detailed the investigation that followed, including a revelation that Robinson and the baby’s mother argued over her coming home in the early morning.
The mother told Indiana police investigators that at one point, Robinson picked up the child “and squeezed (the baby) with force, while telling her to get away from him.”
The mother said that incident lasted about 10 minutes, after which she “finally was able to get (the child) and took him out to the living room.”
The affidavit also stated the mother “advised multiple times she is afraid of Robinson.”
Clark also assessed fines and costs from Robinson.