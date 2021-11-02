A Cherry Tree man was sentenced Monday in three separate cases to concurrent terms totaling two to five years in a state correctional institution.
Edward J. Barnosky Jr., 28, had been listed on the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A, Indiana, “Five Most Wanted” list for June 2020 after he was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment in an incident of domestic assault on June 11, 2020, in the Cherry Tree area.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Monday that Barnosky entered a guilty plea to the charge of strangulation and was sentenced by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.
“Domestic violence is never acceptable,” Manzi said. “We have a victim in this matter that should be praised for her bravery in standing strong against this defendant. Without a victim being ready to take the stand and testify, we are unable to hold a defendant accountable for what they did.”
In June 2020, authorities said the victim fled the scene to seek help at the Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Company’s hall. Manzi’s office said the investigation found that the defendant tried to choke the victim before she was able to fight him off.
Manzi said Barnosky is not eligible for early parole programs and was ordered to restitution to the victim on top of fines and costs.
“If you or a loved one is the victim of domestic violence, please know that the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, every police department in this county and our victim advocates are here to help you,” Manzi said. “If there is an active assault occurring, please call 911.”
In a non-emergency, the district attorney said one can call his office at (724) 465-3835, the local police department or the Alice Paul House at (724) 349-4444.
The Alice Paul House is available 24 hours a day every day of the year to provide victim counseling, advocacy and education.
Separately, Barnosky was sentenced by Clark to pay costs and fines as well as serve up to five years in state prison for a third-degree felony count of flight to avoid apprehension, and to a year’s probation on a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Patrick Smith of the Indiana County Public Defender’s Office served as Barnosky’s attorney.