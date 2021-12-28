A Rochester Mills man has been sentenced to a series of terms of probation to run concurrently over the next two years, after his guilty plea to a series of counts involving his behavior with minors.
On Monday, Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco also assessed fines and court costs against Luke R. States, 34, who pleaded guilty Sept. 3 to eight misdemeanor counts, including two of corruption of minors and three each of indecent assault and furnishing liquor to minors.
The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 13, 2020, in Canoe Township that was investigated by state police from Punxsutawney.
Initially, States faced a third-degree felony count of corruption of minors, which was held for trial in February, but the plea bargain changed that count to a first-degree misdemeanor.