A Center Township man was sentenced Tuesday to five to 10 years in a state correctional institution after entering guilty pleas in two drug cases.
Kyle W. Rider, 30, pleaded guilty before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Rider admitted in pleas entered on June 15 that he possessed 1 to 10 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute in October 2020, and that he drove under the influence of a controlled substance in February 2020.
Bianco sentenced Rider to one to five years in state prison for the DUI count, a first-degree misdemeanor, and five to 10 years for the possession count, a felony.
Those sentences are to run concurrently. Bianco also assessed Rider for costs, fines and restitution.
“I hope that other drug dealers take note of the lengthy sentences occurring for drug dealers in our county and stop selling narcotics,” Manzi said. “If someone else wants to take Mr. Rider’s business, we will investigate, prosecute and send them to state prison as well.”
At the time when Rider was charged with DUI, Manzi said members of the Indiana Borough Police Department and the District Attorney’s Drug Task Force were investigating reports that he was selling heroin and fentanyl.
The district attorney said law enforcement agents utilized a confidential informant to complete a controlled buy of approximately 2 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.
In October, Manzi said a joint operation of law enforcement agents stopped a drug trafficking operation in Homer City, resulting in Rider’s arrest and the seizure of various drugs, weapons and cash.
Manzi said drugs seized included two bricks of heroin with suspected fentanyl, 27 hits of LSD, 2 grams of crystal methamphetamine and five live marijuana plants.
He said four rifles, a zip gun and more than $4,500 in cash also were seized.
Manzi reiterated that his detectives have a hotline for members of the community to provide information about suspected drug dealing, child abuse, senior abuse and other crimes.
Those who believe they see evidence of drug dealing or other criminal activity are asked to call (724) 471-7777 or email DADetectives@indianaCountyPa.gov.