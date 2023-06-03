KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP — An appeal has been renewed for an Armstrong County man reported missing 10 years ago this month.
As posted Friday on the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers crimewatchpa.com website, the criminal investigations unit of State Police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, continue their search for Albert Leroy Copper.
Copper is a White male, who was 29 when he disappeared on June 6, 2013, and 5-foot-7 with red hair.
He last was seen seen leaving for work at 3:45 a.m. that day, wearing a black ballcap with “Peterbilt” insignia, a gray “pocket” T-shirt, blue jeans, sneakers and black/gray Hanes briefs.
Family members told state police at 10:30 a.m. that day that he never arrived at work, nor did he return home.
At 2:30 p.m. that day, state police said, Copper’s vehicle was located on a dirt road pull off in the woods about a quarter-mile east of state Route 156 in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County.
Troopers said he has not been seen, nor heard from since.
Any person with information about Albert Leroy Copper is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1 (800) 472-8477 (4PA-TIPS) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.
