A suspect stopped in an area June drug interdiction detail has been named by state police at Troop A, Ebensburg, as one of Cambria County’s five most wanted.
Trooper Cliff Greenfield, spokesman for state police Troop A stations in Ebensburg and Indiana, said Johnnie Ray Weaver, 47, of Altoona, was identified after he fled from a June 22 traffic stop and evaded pursuing troopers along Route 22 in Cambria and Indiana counties.
Greenfield said the chase began at 3:37 p.m. when an Ebensburg state police patrol unit member initiated a traffic stop on a gray 2021 Nissan Altima sedan driven by Weaver.
Oddly enough, during a detail that turned up 750 fentanyl pills, three “one-pot” methamphetamine laboratories and a “brick” of suspected heroin, Weaver was pursued only after troopers saw what appeared to be a rolled marijuana blunt in his possession.
State police said Weaver traveled at speeds at or above 130 mph. Greenfield said the search eventually was terminated for safety reasons.
Ebensburg Magisterial District Judge Frederick S. Creany issued a warrant for Weaver, who was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude arresting officers, misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and possession of a small amount of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, and 15 summary Vehicle Code violations.
According to court records, Weaver pleaded guilty on two occasions before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. to speeding charges, both after being stopped in West Wheatfield Township.
In Cambria County, his file still is described as “inactive” in the case before Creany.
Weaver is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about Weaver’s whereabouts is asked to call state police at Troop A, Ebensburg, at (814) 471-6500.