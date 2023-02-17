73979774

Man in handcuffs, holding prison bars, mid section, close-up of hands

 Darrin Klimek

Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Thursday that drug-related charges have been filed against 16 individuals, 15 living in the county plus one from Pittsburgh.

Manzi said the charges include felony counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and as well as related offenses.

