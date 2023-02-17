Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Thursday that drug-related charges have been filed against 16 individuals, 15 living in the county plus one from Pittsburgh.
Manzi said the charges include felony counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and as well as related offenses.
The charges came out of a joint investigation involving the District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, Indiana and Clymer borough police departments, State Police at Troop A, Indiana, the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General.
Manzi said that investigation included controlled buys as well as information from members of the community.
The Indiana County Probation Department joined the aforementioned agencies in rounding up most of the suspects for arraignment before Magisterial District Judges Guy B. Haberl in Indiana and Christopher S. Welch in Clymer.
Four suspects face March 1 preliminary hearings before Haberl, who put all of them in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bond apiece:
• Amber Marie Lynn, 33, of Blairsville, charged with PWID cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.
• Brandon Mastarone, 32, of Indiana, charged before Haberl with PWID cocaine.
• Domenick Triffanoff, 45, of Indiana, charged before Haberl with PWID cocaine.
• Ashley June Weston, 38, of Indiana, charged before Haberl with PWID fentanyl.
Four suspects face March 9 preliminary hearings before Haberl, who jailed three in lieu of $30,000 bond apiece:
• Michael Brown, 41, of Indiana, charged with PWID heroin.
• Misti Durante, 38, of Indiana, charged with PWID cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.
• Melissa Sue Frain, 34, of Indiana, charged with PWID heroin and fentanyl.
The fourth suspect, Frank Douglas Gardner, 38, of Indiana, charged before Haberl with PWID cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, was jailed in lieu of $50,000 bond.
One suspect was arraigned before Welch, Kimberly Anne Caylor, 38, of Creekside, who was charged with PWID methamphetamine and jailed in lieu of $50,000 bond. She is scheduled for formal arraignment on March 28 before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force and a pre-trial conference before Manzi on April 14.
Bail was not set for one suspect, Darryl Higgins, 38, of Indiana, who was charged with PWID fentanyl in Indiana County but is serving two to four years in state prison on a guilty plea to separate charges connected to the theft of a vehicle in April 2022 in Greensburg.
He was sent in August by Westmoreland County Common Pleas President Judge Christopher A. Feliciani to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections’ Quehanna Boot Camp at Karthaus in Clearfield County.
“The Indiana County Drug Task Force has done an incredible job over the past three years to focus our efforts on larger scale drug dealers with the goal of lengthy prison sentences,” Manzi said. “For-profit drug dealers that prey on those individuals battling substance abuse disorders to make a quick buck will only stop when they are behind bars.”
Manzi said six individuals remain at large as of Thursday night:
• David Williams, 60, of Indiana, charged with PWID cocaine.
• Lawrence Westbrook, 44, of Josephine, charged with PWID cocaine.
• Randy Bertuzzi, 43, of Clymer, charged with PWID methamphetamine.
• James Valenti Jr., 45 of Indiana, charged with PWID cocaine.
• Nicholas Murphy, 31 of Indiana, charged with PWID heroin and fentanyl.
• Raymond Farone, 41, of Pittsburgh, charged with PWID heroin and fentanyl.
The Indiana County district attorney said he wanted “to thank each and every member of law enforcement that had a role in the investigation,” saying their role in Thursday’s roundup “has made Indiana County safer today.”
Manzi also stressed that, at this time, the defendants are only charged with crimes and are innocent until proven guilty.