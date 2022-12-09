Firearms purchase

Pictured, from left, are Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr., Blairsville Police Chief Louis Sacco and Nick Ringler, owner of Nick’s Bullseye Firearms in Homer City.

 Submitted photo

Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. announced Thursday that 10 new Glock handguns have been purchased for the Blairsville Borough Police Department.

It was an upgrade for Blairsville that was completed without any taxpayer dollars.