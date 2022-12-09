Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. announced Thursday that 10 new Glock handguns have been purchased for the Blairsville Borough Police Department.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. announced Thursday that 10 new Glock handguns have been purchased for the Blairsville Borough Police Department.
It was an upgrade for Blairsville that was completed without any taxpayer dollars.
Manzi said the guns were purchased from Nick’s Bullseye in Homer City, with money that was seized by defendants who were investigated and prosecuted for selling drugs in the county.
“This upgrade for the Blairsville Police department will directly protect the men and women of that police department and the citizens of Blairsville and Indiana County,” Manzi said. “Chief Louis Sacco is always working to improve the safety of his officers and I appreciate being able to help him in that mission.”
Previously, the district attorney said, members of BBPD used different caliber firearms. He said that lack of uniformity created a hazard where officers would not be able to rely on “go bags” in the patrol cars or use a fellow officer’s magazine if they fired all of their own rounds.
Utilizing the civil asset forfeiture act, Manzi said his office has sought aggressively to seize and forfeit items that are proceeds or purchased with the proceeds of trafficking drugs in the county.
