The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to upcoming lane and width restrictions for the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, starting Monday.

From Monday through Friday, between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., a concrete barrier will be set up along U.S. Route 422 which will result in lane restrictions. Once the barrier is set, there will be a 10-foot width restriction for vehicles.