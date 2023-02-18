The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10 said Margaret Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, was reopened to traffic Friday afternoon.
Margaret Road, also known as state Route 2005, had been closed between U.S. Route 422 to Sunken Valley Road as overhead utility lines were moved underground.
That was part of the improvement project for Margaret Road, located some 17 miles west of downtown Indiana.
Plum Contracting Inc. of Pittsburgh has a $25 million contract with PennDOT for the project, with a projected completion date of June 2025.
Eventually, White Township-based PennDOT spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said, the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project will provide roadway realignment to improve the existing intersection, sight distance and geometrics along the Route 422 corridor between Indiana and Kittanning.
Gibbs said the project incorporates two new structures consisting of a two-span steel girder bridge and a concrete box culvert. The two-span bridge is over Cherry Run and spans State Route 2005, locally known as Margaret Road.
The project replaces an existing four-way intersection with a T-intersection relocated at a point approximately 1,600 feet to the west of the existing intersection. Numerous stormwater management facilities and new wetland areas will be constructed throughout the project limits.
Gibbs said the project was funded through the Surface Transportation Program, which provides flexible funding that may be used by states and localities for projects to preserve and improve the conditions and performance on any federal-aid highway, bridge and tunnel projects on any public road, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, and transit capital projects, including intercity bus terminals.