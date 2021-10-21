PLUMVILLE — A Marion Center man already awaiting a Nov. 5 criminal call on a burglary charge in Washington Township is in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond, awaiting a 9:30 a.m. Nov. 4 preliminary hearing on charges that he held up an InFirst Bank branch in Plumville and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
State police said Wednesday Brian Richard Potts, 33, was arrested and arraigned Tuesday before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, after he allegedly walked into the bank branch at 224 Main St., displayed a note, and then fled on foot with the cash.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said members of the Troop A, Indiana, Patrol and Criminal Investigation units were dispatched to the Plumville bank in response to a 12:31 p.m. call.
Upon arrival, Greenfield said, troopers learned about the robbery, then were able to identify Potts as the suspect and to obtain a description of Potts’ vehicle.
Greenfield said a member of the Patrol Unit located a vehicle matching that description in the parking lot of a Dollar General store, 7.4 miles away along Tanoma Road in Home, Rayne Township.
He said troopers observed clothing inside the vehicle the suspect was seen wearing during the robbery.
Greenfield said troopers then located Potts inside the women’s restroom of the Dollar General and took him into custody without incident. Trooper Joshua Marsh was listed as the investigating officer on the case.
Prior to Tuesday’s incidents, Potts was free on $25,000 unsecured bond pending a criminal call before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco on charges of burglary and theft by unlawful taking stemming from an incident on Aug. 31, 2020.
According to court records, that criminal call originally was scheduled for May 7 of this year, then was continued five times. Potts has been represented in that proceeding by Michael Patrick Smith of the Indiana County Public Defender’s office.