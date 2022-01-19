A Marion Center man has entered guilty pleas in two cases from last year, a February home break-in near Creekside and an October bank robbery in Plumville.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Brian Potts, 33, entered an open guilty plea on two different criminal cases Tuesday before the county’s Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
In one case, Potts entered a guilty plea to a first-degree felony count of burglary, stemming from his breaking in to a home in Washington Township, Indiana County, where he stole a Sawzall and a chainsaw from the homeowner.
Manzi said Potts then took the two stolen items and sold them to a third party.
In the other case, Manzi said, Potts entered a guilty plea to a second-degree felony count of robbery by demanding money from a financial institution, in the holdup of the InFirst Bank branch Plumville.
State police said Potts was arrested and arraigned on Oct. 19 before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, after he allegedly walked into the bank branch at 224 Main St., displayed a note and then fled on foot with the cash.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said members of the Troop A, Indiana, Patrol and Criminal Investigation units were dispatched to the Plumville bank in response to a 12:31 p.m. call on Oct. 19.
Upon arrival, Greenfield said, troopers learned about the robbery, then were able to identify Potts as the suspect and to obtain a description of Potts’ vehicle.
Greenfield said a member of the Patrol Unit located a vehicle matching that description in the parking lot of a Dollar General store, 7.4 miles away along Tanoma Road in Home, Rayne Township.
He said troopers observed clothing inside the vehicle the suspect was seen wearing during the robbery.
Greenfield said troopers then located Potts inside the women’s restroom of the Dollar General and took him into custody without incident.
Potts has been represented in both cases by Michael Patrick Smith of the Indiana County Public Defender’s office.
Manzi said Potts will be sentenced by Bianco in both cases on March 28.