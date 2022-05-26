Nearly two years after he was involved in an accident while allegedly intoxicated, a Marion Center man scheduled for jury trial instead has pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run crash while driving under the influence of alcohol.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Ernest Lee Benham, 59, entered a guilty plea Monday to six counts for which he would have been tried beginning next week, in a May 26, 2020, incident in Center Township.
The most serious charge was the third-degree felony count of a fourth or subsequent incident of driving under the influence of a high rate of alcohol.
Manzi said Benham also pleaded guilty to summary counts of driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.02 or greater while his license was suspended; disregarding a traffic lane; careless driving; failure to stop and give aid or information; and involvement in an accident causing damage to property.
The property in question was a traffic sign near the Sheetz along U.S. Route 119 South just outside Homer City.
Manzi said Benham drove to the convenience store while intoxicated, to wait for his sister to arrive and drive him home.
Instead, after Benham stayed in his car for a period of time, drawing the attention of a Sheetz employee.
So, the district attorney said, Benham drove away from the store and hit a traffic sign close by.
Security video found that Benham drove his car back to Sheetz where he attempted to replace a flat tire.
State police from Troop A, Indiana, arrived thereafter and found that Benham was intoxicated.
Manzi said a test of a blood sample found Benham had a blood alcohol level of 0.135.
Further, Benham’s driving privileges were suspended due to previous DUI convictions.
Amid all that, despite clear video evidence, Manzi said Benham claimed his sister drove the car.
“While the defendant ultimately admitted to his criminal offenses, it was only because he was facing the citizens of Indiana County who fulfilled their duty to appear for jury selection,” the district attorney said.
Benham is scheduled for sentencing before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark on July 22.
Manzi said Benham is facing a mandatory sentence in a state correctional institution.